Rivers: Despite Court Judgment, APC NWC Insists Okocha’s Committee Still in Charge

*Says judgement not binding on party

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that the Tony Okocha-led Caretaker Committee in Rivers State remained the only recognised leadership of the party in the state.



A Rivers State High Court had Monday sacked the caretaker committee and in its place reinstated Emeka Beke as Chairman of the party in the state.

However, the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Festus Fuanter, while addressing journalists after the NWC meeting in Abuja, yesterday, said Emeka Beke, who was reinstated by court had already been sacked by another court.



“We want to categorically state and inform the public that the position of the party, All Progressives Congress in the judgment delivered by the Rivers High Court per. Justice. S. Aprioko in Suit No: PHC 3592 CS. 2023 wherein the Court reinstated the dissolved State Executive Committee, that it is not binding on the Party (APC).



“The claimant in the said case sued the National Chairman and Secretary of our great party and not the party itself and you cannot sue an agent of a disclosed principal. That a court judgment/ruling/order is not binding on a person or organisation that is not a party to the suit.



“In suit no: PHC/3592/CS/2023 between Sam Sam Etetegwung Vs. H.E. Abdullahi Ganduje & 7 Ors wherein the Court reinstated the Rivers State Executive Committee earlier dissolved by APC, is not binding on APC because it was not joined as a party in the suit.”

Fuanter, who was flanked by other NWC members, explained that Beke subsequently filed an appeal, stressing that it was sad that he could not wait for the outcome of his own appeal but instead decided to embark on an abuse of court processes.



“It is pertinent to state here that the said judgment has been appealed against by Chief Emeka Beke and it is pending before the Court of Appeal. In view of the above, the party still recognises the erstwhile Caretaker Committee set up to oversee the affairs of the Party in the State,” he stated.