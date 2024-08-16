La Liga: Iheanacho, Ejuke to Light up Sevilla, Las Palmas Tie on StarTimes

Two Nigerian stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke, are set to feature when Las Palmas host Sevilla in a highly anticipated La Liga clash today.

The match will broadcast live on StarTimes, with the platform offering all 380 La Liga games on its Sports Premium channel and select matches on Sports Life. All the games are also available for just N600 weekly via the StarTimes-ON app.

Both Iheanacho and Ejuke are looking to rebound from underwhelming seasons and make big statements in La Liga with Sevilla.

The ‘Senior Man’ has struggled to replicate his 2020/21 form when he netted 12 league goals for Leicester City.

Ejuke has also struggled for consistency, failing to net more than five league goals in any of his last four seasons across multiple clubs

Sevilla’s new manager, Garcia Pimienta, is eager to make a strong start after guiding Las Palmas to safety last season.

Facing his former club will add extra spice to the encounter.

Despite Sevilla’s struggles on the road last term, they did secure a victory against Las Palmas.

Pimienta has hinted at a potent attacking trio involving Iheanacho, Isaac, and Peque. “I’m not confirming the starting lineup, but we’re considering playing Iheanacho and Isaac together,” he said. “Their ideal positions are upfront, and we’re working on a system to accommodate both of them.”

In another La Liga fixture today, Celta Vigo will also take on Alaves live on StarTimes.

The two teams finished the previous season with a five-point gap, with Alaves occupying the 10th position and Celta Vigo in 13th.