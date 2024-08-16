Fintiri Empowers 10,000 Women to Eradicate Poverty

Daji Sani in Yola

In his bid to eradicate poverty in Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has empowered 10,000 women with the sum of N50,000 each as grants to encourage small scale businesses in the state.

Fintiri flagged of the empowerment programme at the Ribadu Square, venue of the event, convened by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and the Agency for Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation (PAWECA) to provide the empowerment for women via a programme called ‘Fintiri Business Wallet’.

“This second batch of the Fintiri Business Wallet will disburse N50,000 to each of the 10,000 beneficiaries, impacting approximately 40,000 households and 100,000 persons annually. We will continue to build capacity, provide entrepreneurial support, and ensure the health and wellbeing of our market women,” Fintiri said.

According to Fintiri, “Today marks another milestone in our efforts to empower women and alleviate poverty in Adamawa State.

“The Fintiri Business Wallet is a flagship programme that convers our 8-point agenda’s focus on youths and women development, poverty alleviation, and commerce.”

He said his administration has established the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and the Agency for Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation (PAWECA) to provide skills, innovation, and institutional support for entrepreneurship.

The governor added: “Our programmes have trained over 45,000 youths, provided monthly stipends to 30,000 beneficiaries, and empowered 10,000 women petty traders.”

He further revealed that micro businesses are recognised globally as engines of economic development, adding that that was why his government is committed to empowering women.

Fintiri noted that if you make a woman financially stable, it would translates to family stability, food on the table, nutrition, health, education, and a better society, adding that is reason why his government decided to focus on women in second batch of the disbursement.

He added: “We are sensitive to the economic crunch and are proactive in crafting measures to ease hardship and build resilience.

“Our ICT-for-Empowerment corridor is training 100,000 youths, and we are scaling up our mass transit system to cushion transportation hardship.

“I congratulate today’s beneficiaries and reassure everyone in Adamawa State that our best is yet to come. We will continue to work tirelessly to empower our women to eradicate poverty, and build a prosperous society for all.”