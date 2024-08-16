Expand Scope of Amnesty Programme to Accommodate Unlicenced Refineries Operators, Ambadekerimo to FG

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Community Development Committee of Nigeria Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas (CDC), Joe Ambadekerimo, has stressed the need for the expansion of the Amnesty Programme to accommodate operators of unlicenced refineries to stem the tide of increasing oil theft.

He said there was no better institution or agency than Amnesty Programme to further expand its horizons to take the unlicenced refineries operators who were ready to give up the trade and work with the government to find alternative incentives for them to engage in.

Ambakederimo at a media luncheon to mark his 63 birthday anniversary in Warri Delta State, yesterday welcomed the recent pronouncement by the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, that the area of more scholarships would be offered to the young people of the region, noting that it will help to stem the recruitment of young people into the business of pipeline vandalism and other vices.

He disclosed that 90 percent of diesel, petrol and kerosene in circulation were products from the unlicensed refineries used in various homes and industries, and advocated the need to bring them in to boost the economy of the country.

According to him, “Even top government officials in the petroleum sector are aware that the diesel used to power the industry, the kerosene used in some homes and bulk of petrol being sold at many of the fuel stations are products of the unlicenced refineries.

“Information at our disposal is that many youngsters are being recruited into becoming operators of unlicensed refineries, government must do more to redirect the narrative and the Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas (CDC) is willing to collaborate with the Presidential Amnesty Office to continue the CDC’s ongoing engagement with the operators and pipeline vandals to embrace dialogue that will enhance their own economic well-being and that of the Nigerian state.

“In calling for the widening of the scope of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to accommodate the gains to be made from our efforts with engagements with operators of the unlicenced refineries, there is also the need for government to increase the budgetary allocation to the programme for it to be able to shoulder all of the new initiatives espoused by the administrator of the programme.”

Ambakederimo, who is also the convener of South-South Reawakening Group, noted that without adequate funding of the programme, there was little that can be achieved “especially when we have identified the present leadership as a serious and focused leadership that has a burning desire to achieve something.”

To leverage on the peace and security of the region and Nigeria at large, the CDC BoT chairman commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, for instituting a special security architecture for the Niger Delta region, noting that that will strengthen and further the position of the Amnesty Programme.

“But in going further, the successes of such initiatives can only be achieved if the CDC is made a partner. Therefore we urge the Office of the NSA to collaborate with the leadership of the CDC in formulating such security initiative. With the foregoing we hereby enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to support this single initiative of the government that has seen remarkable achievement,” he added.