PSHAN Annual Gala & Awards Night to honour Excellence in Nigerian Healthcare

Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) has announced the call for nominations in anticipation of the 2024 PSHAN Annual Gala & Awards Night. This prestigious event, slated for Friday, October 25, 2024, will honour and celebrate individuals and organisations, who have made unparalleled contributions to advancing healthcare in Nigeria.

Nominations are open across five categories: Federal, State, and Local Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies; Media; International Agencies, Local NGOs, and Healthcare Institutions; Individuals; and The Organized Private Sector. PSHAN invites the public to recognise remarkable individuals and organisations who have significantly impacted the healthcare landscape by submitting their nominations for the 2024 PSHAN Annual Gala & Awards Night.

Highlighting the importance of the awards, the Managing Director/CEO of PSHAN, Dr. Tinuola Akinbolagbe, said: “These awards recognise the remarkable individuals and organizations that are revolutionising Nigeria’s healthcare landscape through their dedication, innovation, and leadership.

By celebrating their achievements and impact, we hope to inspire a new generation of healthcare leaders, innovators, and change-makers to join us in building a healthier, more equitable future for every Nigerian, where access to quality healthcare is a reality for all.”

To nominate, visit the PSHAN nominations portal using click the “Nominate Now” button, and complete the nomination form. To be eligible, nominees must operate or reside in Nigeria or effect positive change in the country. Multiple nominations across different award categories are allowed.

The PSHAN Annual Gala & Awards Night in its second year running, promises to be an evening of celebration and inspiration, bringing together leaders, medical professionals, and changemakers committed to improving healthcare in Nigeria.