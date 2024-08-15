Obadare Appointed Professor of Practice at Miva Open University

Agnes Ekebuike

The Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Peter Adewale Obadare has been appointed as the first Professor of Practice (Cybersecurity) in Nigeria.

Obadare’s letter of appointment as a Professor of Practice (Cybersecurity) by Miva Open University, Abuja, dated 1st of July 2024, was signed by the University’s Registrar, Iheanyi Akwitti.

The position of Professor of Practice is awarded to distinguished individuals of recognised professional standing, with significant track record of exceptional professional experience in their field.

The Professor of Practice appointment will offer Obadare, arguably the most ‘credentialed’ global digital trust leader, cybersecurity strategist, and GRC thought leader, the opportunity to draw from his extensive industry and professional expertise, to provide links for students in theoretical principles, conceptual and functional application of cybersecurity knowledge, consequently, bridging the gap

between academia and industry.

According to him, “I am truly honoured to join Miva Open University as a Professor of Practice in Cybersecurity, the first in Nigeria, and thrilled to work with the University in deepening ‘town and gown’ relationship.

“This appointment offers the opportunity to give back to the society and I look forward to synergising with other faculty members to stimulate growth and value creation.”