New HoSF, Walson-Jack, Promises to Drive Reforms

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has promised to drive reforms as well as build and improve on the foundation laid by her predecessor, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan as encapsulated in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP-25).

She made this known yesterday upon assumption of duty, where she was received by Permanent Secretaries along with Directors and staff of the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Walson-Jack thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment and for reposing confidence in her, promising to escalate ongoing reform initiatives in the service, deliver on the mandates of the office, in sync with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

While courting the support of management and staff of the Office, Walson-Jack disclosed that she intends to use technology in driving transformation in the Service, insisting that is sacrosanct. She urged staff to be more proactive in their service delivery.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, Mr. Raymond Omachi, FCA assured the HoS of staff commitment to duty and absolute loyalty to the system.