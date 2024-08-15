MTN-MUSON Scholarship Program Opens for Music Talents

The MTN Foundation, in partnership with the Musical Society of Nigeria, has announced the opening of applications for the MTN-MUSON scholarship program.

This program was designed to identify and nurture talented young Nigerian musicians, providing them with the opportunity to hone their skills and take their music careers to the next level.

The foundation said in a statement that the program offers a fully funded two-year diploma course in music, covering a range of disciplines including classical music, jazz, and popular music.

Successful applicants will receive world-class training and mentorship from MUSON’s esteemed faculty, as well as access to state-of-the-art facilities and resources.

According to the foundation, the initiative is part of its commitment to supporting and empowering young Nigerian talent.

“The MTN-MUSON scholarship program has consistently proven to be a catalyst for the careers of young Nigerian musicians. Scholars also benefit from an environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and innovation beyond technical training.

“Whether it’s mastering an instrument, perfecting vocal techniques, or understanding the business aspects of music, this scholarship offers a well-rounded education that prepares scholars for diverse opportunities in the music world,” the statement highlighted.

Applications for the program are now open and will close on August 18, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the MUSON website.

“If you’re a young Nigerian musician with talent and a passion for success, this program could be your launchpad. Interested candidates can apply at https://muson.org/diploma-school/ before the 18th of August, 2024. Take advantage of the opportunity to refine your talent, network with other young and talented musicians, and build a solid foundation for your successful musical career,” the foundation noted.