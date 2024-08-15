HACEY Empowers Groups With Digital Tools to End Maternal Mortality, Teenage Pregnancies

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

HACEY Health Initiative has empowered CSOs, CBOs and NGOs in Ekiti State with digital tools and knowledge to end maternal mortality, early pregnancies, unsafe abortions and gender-based-violence.

The empowerment was revealed at a two-day capacity building workshop for NextGen Fellows on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, SRHR, Impact Plus Project in Ado-Ekiti.

Highlights of the event were presentations on: “Introduction to Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights”, “Designing Effective SRHR Programmes for AYPs” and Building Movements and Advocacy to Advance SRHR Interventions.

The Executive Director of HACEY, Rhoda Robinson, said that the workshop for the CSOs, CBOs and NGOs is targeted at enhancing the capacity of the organizations for improved effectiveness of SRHR interventions among adolescents and young people.

According to her, “The NextGen SRHR Fellowship is more than just a training programme, it’s a transformative journey for CBOs and NGOs committed to changing the landscape of SRHR advocacy.

“As part of the Fellowship’s curriculum, we focused on enhancing the capacity of these organizations to improve the effectiveness of SRHR interventions for young people, knowing that by equipping these organizations with the right tools and knowledge, they can make a profound difference in their communities.”

The challenges, according to her, are “early pregnancies, unsafe abortions, maternal mortality, and gender-based violence”, and demanded more than just awareness.

“With the right training, these organizations can lead the way in creating safer, healthier environments, especially for young people who bear the brunt of these issues.

“With the support of AmplifyChange, HACEY is not just hosting a workshop; we’re igniting a movement. The NextGen SRHR Fellows will dive deep into mastering digital strategies and enhancing their SRHR projects.

“We’re focusing our efforts on organizations across Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States, where the need is great, and the potential for impact is even greater by tackling critical issues like maternal mortality and teenage pregnancies.

“We’re ensuring these emerging CSOs and NGO’s have the digital tools and expertise they need to elevate their advocacy and revolutionize SRHR service delivery.

“Our goal is to advance advocacy efforts, improve SRHR services delivery for young people, and achieve this through innovative digital integration and comprehensive training.”

On his part, the Project Director at HACEY, Isaiah Owolabi, emphasized the significance of the training, saying: “This training is focused on fostering innovation, strengthening capacity, and providing continuous support to amplify the reach and impact of youth-focused sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) interventions.

“Our goal is to ensure that the positive outcomes of these interventions are sustained over time as we address critical issues like teenage pregnancy, harmful social norms, and other related challenges. Through funding from Amplify Change, we are equipping organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to drive meaningful change and create lasting improvements in the lives of young people.”

He also highlighted the role of digital technology in transforming SRHR initiatives, noting that: “The integration of digital technology has revolutionized the way information and services are delivered, making them more accessible, especially to young people and marginalized communities.

“Digital platforms have not only increased the uptake of family planning and sexual and reproductive health services among young people but also enabled the dissemination of accurate information, facilitated virtual consultations, and provided a safe space for individuals to discuss sensitive issues.”