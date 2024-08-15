Benue Govt to Host NPFL Media Summit in Makurdi 

The first in a series of human development workshops for various personnel of clubs in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will hold on August 16, 2024, for Media Officers of the clubs.

Other scheduled workshops would hold for Coaches, Chief Security Officers, Supporters Club Chairmen and Administrative Managers and Captains.

The Benue State Government is the host of the workshop for Media Officers in Makurdi, the state capital from August 15-16.

The event has the objective of equipping participants in the use of modern digital tools to enhance their reporting and projection of their respective clubs and by extension, the NPFL.

According to the league organizers, attendance is mandatory, as participants will receive crucial instructions on leveraging media to promote their clubs effectively.

The workshop underscores the significance of media in the growth and success of football as a global business.

By empowering Media Officers with cutting-edge digital tools, NPFL clubs can enhance their visibility, engagement, and overall brand value.