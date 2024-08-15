Abdulrazaq Fulfils Promise as Kwara Gives 250 Computers to Igbaja CBT Centre

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented 250 sets of desktop computers to Igbaja Computer Based Testing (CBT) centre in Ifelodun Local Government to support Igbaja community and ease the sitting of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other CBT exams for school children.

At the inauguration of the CBT Centre built by Major General Adelokun Eyitayo as part of a special intervention project of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant General T. A. Lagbaja in June, the governor pledged that the government will support the centre with computers to make it fully functional and compliant with JAMB standard.

Presenting the gadgets on Thursday in Igbaja, the governor said the step was to reduce the challenges faced by students of the district during the JAMB examinations.

The governor was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Mary Arinde, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Sabitiyu Grillo, and other management staff of the ministry.

“When we came here last June for the commissioning, we saw this building structure already built by Major General Eyitayo. It was very exciting. So, we promised to equip the building with computers so that the students can do their CBT exams here,” the governor said.

“This intervention is focused on alleviating the challenges faced by students in this region in sitting for the JAMB examination.

“Education is the heartbeat of our administration because it is a cornerstone for every human development. That is why we are ensuring that our policies and programmes on education are taken with all seriousness.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Elese of Igbajaland, Oba Ahmed Awuni Arepo, appreciated the AbdulRazaq’s gesture, which he said will go a long way in encouraging school children to become knowledgeable in the use of computer, among other benefits.

The monarch prayed to God to continue to guide the governor and to grant him success in office.

A community leader, Elder Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, who spoke on behalf of the community, said the facility will be of great benefit to over 20 secondary schools in Igbajaland and its environs, praising AbdulRazaq for the intervention.

“This is a laudable initiative by the governor. We have more than 25 secondary schools around here. Our students usually travel to Ilorin and even Lagos to sit for computer based examinations. Now, they don’t need to travel anywhere with the establishment of this CBT centre; they can easily access it and get the exams done. So, it is an advantage to us and we appreciate it,” he said.

“In fact, we are very happy for this laudable initiative, and I don’t have enough words to qualify how happy we are.”

Oyinloye Ayomide Divine, Yusuf Oyinlola Amirah, and other students who spoke on the sideline of the event, appreciated the governor for his commitment to educational development.

The establishment of the centre in Igbaja community will reduce the burden of transportation and other expenses usually incurred by their parents for travelling outside the community for external CBT exams, they said.