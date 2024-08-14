  • Wednesday, 14th August, 2024

Nigeria Targeting 6000 Megawatts, Says Power Minister

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, in Ikot Nyong, Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, yesterday, announced that Nigeria was targeting the generation of 6,000 megawatts of power by the end of this year.

Adelabu said so far, within the short period of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, power generation in the country has reached 5,105 megawatts.

He said before the advent of the current administration in the country, power generation was not more than 4,000. megawatts.

Adelabu, said these while on an inspection visit to the Calabar Power Generation Plant, a subsidiary of National Integrated Power Project, NIPP in the state.

The minister said he was at the power station to ascertain the state of the power generation infrastructure, the state of the generators, turbine and other facilities that help generate power.  Adelabu, said what he saw on the ground were very impressive, more so as the Calabar Power Generation Plant is the most active of all the power plants under the Nigeria Delta Power Holding Company.

“Coincidentally, this is the most active of all the ten plants under the (NDPHC), I commend the management for for this”, Adelabu said.

