  • Tuesday, 13th August, 2024

FG Decries Slow Pace of Work on Enugu-Onitsha Road

Business | 1 hour ago

The federal government has decried the slow pace of work on the Enugu-Onitsha road, stressing that it is reviewing the performance of all inherited ongoing and new road projects nationwide.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, a statement from his spokesman, Uchenna Orji, said has directed the contractors handling the construction of the 107km Enugu – Onitsha road dualization to brace up for the implementation of the policies of the current administration with respect to speed and quality of work.

Umahi spoke during a meeting of the ministry with MTN that is funding the construction of Enugu – Onitsha road dualization under Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the government of Enugu state and the two contractors handling the project under the scheme – RCC Ltd and Nigercat Ltd, in Abuja.

He said: “Let me express my disappointment over the slow pace of work on that project. It’s one of the worst roads in this country. Everywhere we have diversion; diverting from the one that RCC and the Nigercat had completed.

“The contractors are not kind enough to even put stone base on the diversion points. So, by the reason of the launching of our Operation Free our Roads, it is now a violation of policy on the side of  the controllers and directors of the Federal Ministry of Works where we have vehicles falling on any project.”

