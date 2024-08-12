Yuqing: China, Nigeria Will Make Greater Contributions to Global Development Targets

Kayode Tokede

The Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has expressed confidence that China and Nigeria would make greater contributions to the world on the road to peaceful development of modernisation.

Yuqing stated that China and Nigeria would work together to deepen, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, adding that the two countries would make new and greater contributions to the building of a high-level community with a shared future for Africa and for mankind.

The Chinese Consul General made this known in a paper tittled, “Future Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization Building a High-level China-Africa and China-Nigeria Community with a Shared Future” delivered recently.

She said, “In the communique of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, reform and opening up, development, people and Chinese modernization have once again become high-frequency hot words.

“Through these words, the international community can see that China is gathering its strength to forge ahead steadily, pioneering and innovative, open and confident. It is more optimistic about the huge potential of China’s economic and social development, and hopes that China’s high-quality development will bring more opportunities to the world.

“This plenary session demonstrates China’s firm conviction to carry out reform and opening-up in the new era to the end. The reform theme of this plenary session is clear, It was stated in the Resolution that to further deepening reform comprehensively, we must implement 6 principles of upholding the Party’s overall leadership, taking a people-centered approach, upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground, taking institution building as our main task, exercising law-based governance on all fronts, and applying systems thinking.”

Yuqing added, “We must remain committed to the basic state policy of opening to the outside world and continue to promote reform through opening up. Leveraging the strength of China’s enormous market, we will enhance our capacity for opening up while expanding cooperation with other countries and develop new institutions for a higher-standard open economy.”