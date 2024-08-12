Tinubu Applauds Creative Zeal of Youths to Digitally Innovate Nigeria to Prosperity, Global Acclaim

* Says his govt’s ready to ensure Nigerians’ dreams come alive in an inclusive economy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday celebrated Nigeria’s youths on the occasion of the International Youth Day and extolled their creative zeal and agency to drive digital adoption, trends and innovation in Nigeria and beyond.

The International Youth Day is celebrated every August 12, and the 2024 theme is ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.’

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, affirmed that within the nation’s youth lies the excellent spirit and pearl of transformation to digitally innovate Nigeria to prosperity and global acclaim.

The president acknowledged the strides of the youth in diverse spheres, especially in developing billion dollar technologies and innovations to make the world a more prosperous and evolved place.

The president praised the Nigerian youth in Ebute Metta with only a ring light and a camera, creating legitimate income and wonders in amusement; that young woman entrepreneur in Aba, creating inimitable fashion pieces, and that young man in Kano, creating pathways for sustainable agriculture through agro-technology.

President Tinubu stressed that it is in furtherance of harnessing the creative talents of the youth that his administration relaunched the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

The facility is a N110 billion fund dedicated to empowering the youth in priority sectors to drive sustainable economic growth and development.

The Digital and Creative Enterprises (IDiCE) programme, the 3Million Technical Talents Scheme, the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), and the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP) are also some of the programmes to empower the nation’s young people, and create millions of IT and technical jobs that will make them globally competitive.

On the special occasion to celebrate the youths, the president assured Nigerians that his administration is poised to making the citizens’ dreams come alive in a sustainably expanding and inclusive economy.