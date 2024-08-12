International Youth Day: Police Minister Urges Nigerian Youths to Embrace Tinubu’s Policies for Better Nigeria

Minister of State Police Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has advised Nigerian youths to key into the developmental initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a prosperous future.

Her advice was against the backdrop of August 12, the United Nations set aside date for celebrating young ones and their exploits across the globe.

The minister urged Nigerian youths to utilize the windows of opportunities in this administration in securing their future. She added that President Tinubu had created a system that nurtures the talents of youths, providing veritable platforms for their robust development.

The statement read: “On this International Youth Day, I, Honourable Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of State Police Affairs, joins the global community in recognizing the vital contributions and potential of young people.

“As we celebrate this year’s theme” From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development, I acknowledge the critical role youth play in shaping a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

” I commend the energy, creativity, and resilience of our young people. Your innovative ideas, passion, and commitment to creating positive change are essential in addressing the complex challenges facing our nation.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to supporting and empowering youth through various initiatives, including Youth mentorship programs in partnership with the Ministry of Youths. We have also partnered with the Ministry of Youths to create a platform for robust engagement between the NPF and the youth and serve as a grievance reporting channel, Community policing engagement, collaborative problem-solving initiatives made possible by my pet project, the citizens town hall engagement on strengthening policing in Nigeria, among other initiatives.

“Welfare of our officers is undergoing review to boost officers’ morale, and you can attest that there is an increasing level of discipline and professionalism in the Force.

“As one of you, I recognize that young people are not just the future but also the present. I pledge to work tirelessly to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all, fostering dialogue and cooperation.

“Let us work together to build a Nigeria where everyone can thrive. By our collective will and collaboration, we can build a Nigeria that we are all proud of, one that offers hope, opportunity, and justice for every citizen.

God bless our youths,

