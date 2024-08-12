  • Monday, 12th August, 2024

Gunmen Kidnap Lawyer, Two Others in Anambra

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen operating in Nkpologwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State have kidnapped three persons, including a lawyer, in the early hours of yesterday.

An eyewitness speaking in a trending video on social media said the gunmen stormed the community between 7:30a.m and 8:00a.m, to carry out the operation. 

The video shows a somersaulted vehicle along the Nkpologwu-Akpo Road, which is believed to belong to one of the victims.

President General of Nkpologwu Community, Prof. Ferdinand Ezeiruaku, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview. 

He stated that the three men were kidnapped at different locations in the community by heavily-armed men. 

Two of the victims, including the lawyer, are based in Abuja, while the third victim is based in Port Harcourt. 

They had returned to the community to attend an event organised by the local women’s group in their August meeting.

Ezeiruaku expressed concern for the victims’ safety and urged the public to pray for their safe release.

Efforts to reach the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, for comment were unsuccessful.

