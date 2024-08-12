As INEC Releases Final Voters’ Register for Ondo Guber Poll…

As the November 16, 2024 date for Ondo state gubernatorial election draws near, Fidelis David x-rays the preparation of the electoral umpire and candidates of the major political parties ahead of the electoral battle.

With three months to the governorship election in Ondo State, political activities in the coastal state is gathering more momentum.

Last week, the Independent National Electoral Commission released the final register of voters for the governorship poll.

The decision followed a meeting held by the commission, as contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

The new register incorporates new voters from the recent Continuous Voter Registration and includes successful applicants for transfers from other states to Ondo.

Specifically, Ondo State now has 2,053,061 registered voters, showing a 3.0 per cent increase over the 2023 general election figure of 1,991,344.

According to Olumekun: “Of these, 1,034,006 are male (50.36 per cent), and 1,018,964 are female (49.64 per cent). Youths aged 18 to 35 years make up 726,944 voters (35.41 percent), while the middle-aged group consists of 721,982 individuals (35.17 percent). Together, they represent 70.57 per cent of the registered voters in the state.

“In terms of occupation, 694,938 students constitute the majority of voters (33.85 per cent). There are 1,782 (0.09 per cent) PWDs. The new register represents a 3.0% increase over the 2023 General Election figure of 1,191,344”.

He further stated that the commission would release the timetable for the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards for all categories of voters in both states, including new registrants, those who applied for transfers, replacements, and uncollected cards from previous registrations.

In his words: “In the next few days, the Commission will release the timetable for the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards for the two States for all categories of voters including new registrants from the last CVR, voters that applied for transfers, replacements and uncollected cards from previous registrations”.

Participating Political Parties

Seventeen political parties fielded candidates, but notably, no female candidates were among the lot.

The governorship candidates with their deputies include – All Progressives Congress, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Olayide Adelami; People’s Democratic Party, Agboola Ajayi, deputy, Samuel Ogunmusi; Accord Party, Ajibola Falaiye, deputy, Samuel lkuyajolu; Action Alliance, Omolere Akinuli, deputy, Oluwatosin Adeyemi; African Action Congress, Oluwaseyi Ajayi, deputy, Abiodun Lijofi; All Progressive Grand Alliance, Olatunji Popoola, deputy, Ayorinde Adedeji, and Allied Peoples Movement, lsaac Ogunfeyimi, deputy, Arowolo Afolabi.

Others include Action Peoples Party, Babatunde Fadoju, deputy, Olarewaju Ajagunna; African Democratic Congress, Adeyemi Nejo, deputy, Rasheed Ibrahim; Labour Party, Ayodele Olorunfemi, deputy, Olabisi Adu; New Nigeria People’s Party, Oluwatosin Ayeni, deputy, Abike Omoyugbo; and Peoples Redemption Party, Babatunde Alli, deputy, Olusegun Famesa.

Others are Social Democratic Party, Olusegun Oyebolu, deputy, Gift Dada; Young Progressives Party, Otitoloju Akinmurele, deputy, Ayodele Obe; Youth Party, Kehinde Adegoke, deputy, Otitoleke Olupitan; and Zenith Labour Party, Abbas Mimiko, deputy, Opeyemi Fadoju.

Parties Preparation

Political parties and their flag bearers in the last few months have been holding meetings, with stakeholders and citizens to get their support and votes.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the ruling party in the state is trying to ensure the incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is re-elected after completing the tenure of the late governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, stakeholders in the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties are strategising on how to defeat Aiyedatiwa.

But, Aiyedatiwa has repeatedly declared that there was no vacancy in the Ondo State Government House as he remains the candidate to beat.

Putting Issues of Last Primary Election Behind

In what could be described as a boost for the party, members of the state APC Caucus in the House of Representatives last week pledged their total support for Governor Aiyedatiwa ahead of the gubernatorial poll.

The eight members of the caucus said they have resolved to put the issues of the last primary election behind in order to unite behind the Governor to ensure victory in the governorship election.

The caucus, represented by four of the eight members, announced their support during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House in Akure, the state capital.

They are Hon. Timehin Adelegbe (Owo/Ose), Hon. Gboyega Adefarati (Akoko South West/Akoko South East), Hon. Festus Adefiranye (Ile-oluji-Okeigbo/Odigbo) and Hon. Jimi Odimayo (Okitipupa/Irele).

The other four members, Hon. Donald Ojogo (Ilaje/Ese-Odo), Hon. Abiola Makinde (Ondo East/Ondo West), Hon. Derin Adesida (Akure South/Akure North) and Hon. Ife Ehindero (Akoko North West/Akoko North East), who were absent, sent their words of support to the Governor.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Hon Adelegbe said the visit was to erase any doubt on whether or not the members of the National Assembly are fully supporting the Governor in the coming election.

According to him, members of the caucus have resolved to mobilise grassroots support and votes for Governor Aiyedatiwa in the election to make his victory a landslide.

Chairman of the APC in the State, Ade Adetimehin, while speaking on the occasion said the development promotes unity and will strengthen the party in the State ahead of the November governorship election.

Time to Rescue Ondo from Misgovernance

The candidate of the PDP in the coming governorship poll in the Sunshine state, Agboola Ajayi believes that it’s time to rescue the state from the misgovernance of APC.

The former deputy governor had said he’s in the race to become the next governor because of his vision for the State’s economic transformation and inclusive, sustainable growth.

Corroborating Ajayi, former Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the current Zonal Liaison Desk Officer of the party in the Southwest, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, described the former deputy governor as personality who is unwavering, tenacious, persistent, persevering and never giving up.

According to him: “It not about your size or your height, it’s’ about what is in your heart. When you’re fearless, you can conquer the world and that’s what Agboola Ajayi represents. We were very open in our primary. Our own Congress is not the type that is written in the space even without an election.”

Olafeso who said agriculture remains at the centre of Nigeria’s national identity said the APC government, particularly in Ondo State can hardly be said to have made farming a priority.

He ssid: “I am a farmer but I can now say that I was a farmer because I didn’t plant this season. I requested and begged for a tractor which I’m going to be paying N90,000 per hectare but I couldn’t get any till now. That means, there is no aganda for people in the agricultural sector, which means there is no aganda for people in small businesses.

“We will hold APC accountable for all the monies that came in all the years Akeredolu was elected till this moment. When he took over the state it was more or less like a cesspool of scandal with money flying out by signature, flying in by signature and everything just slept in the hands of whoever cares to be a criminal.”

The PDP chieftain added that, “the criminality in government must be fought. And you see, you look at our faces and ask why are these old men think they can fight? Yes, we may not be able to make 100 meters in 20 seconds but the truth is that our head is as clear as when we were 18 years old.”

However, it is worthy to note that both Ajayi and Aiyedatiwa are from the southern senatorial district of the state. The former is from Ese-Odo while the latter is from Ilaje local government areas.

Olugbenga Edema, a Night Mare for Arch Rivals?

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the election, Olugbenga Edema has also been a threat to APC and PDP ahead of the poll.

In April, allegations of irregularities trailed the conduct of the APC primary election in the state, which resulted in the emergence of Aiyedatiwa as the party’s flagbearer.

Edema was among the party’s aspirants who kicked and alleged that the primary poll didn’t hold in most parts of the state, leading to his defection to the NNPP.

Born in the rustic village of Ogogoro, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on 15th November, 1966, Edema served as member of the Ondo State Sports Council (2005–2007) and the State Scholarships Board. He joined the Labour Party (LP) in 2010 and was elected as member representing Ilaje constituency II at the State House of Assembly in 2011. He later joined APC in 2014 and he re-contested but lost re-election in 2015.

Also, Edema was appointed as the Board Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) by late Governor Akeredolu in 2017.

Edema revealed that his motivation to serve the people stems from the urgent need to provide more effective solutions to improve the living standards of the citizens as he has developed socio-economic plans to turn the state’s economy around.

Emergence of Abbas Mimiko

Dr. Abbas Mimiko, the younger brother of a former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, who is the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party for the election is another candidate to look up to.

Mimiko, a medical doctor, had promise to give priority to education, health, economy and security of the state, if elected as governor of the state.

However, many people who believe alliances shape electoral victory and strategic manoeuvres are however asking if former Governor Olusegun Mimiko will support his brother, the candidate of his party (PDP) or the incumbent governor?

Political analysts believe Governor Aiyedatiwa understands well the power Mimiko possesses, having forged a surprising alliance with him despite belonging to different political parties. This cross-party collaboration has, however, raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about its implications for the politics of the coastal state vis-a-vis the November 16, 2024 governorship poll.