Osun Government Threatens to Shut Tax Defaulting Businesses

The Osun State Government has warned business owners in the State to fulfill their tax obligation or get their businesses shut down.

In a statement issued by the Information Officer of the Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS), Oluwaseun Ayeni, which was obtained yesterday, the agency’s Chairman, Adesola Adewumi read the riot act to defaulters, saying they have been given enough time to comply.

Speaking during an awareness campaign in the state capital, Adewumi disclosed that business owners yet to fulfil their tax obligation have till Monday, August 12 to do so, as the agency would commence clamping down on such businesses.

Represented by the Director of Legal and Enforcement of the Agency, Mr Deji Atoyebi, he said the government would seal off defaulting business premises from Monday, noting that the exercise was due in May this year.

“The board of OIRS had concluded plans to begin tax enforcement against defaulters if they continue to fail in fulfilling their tax obligations to the state government.

“We therefore advise all tax defaulting businesses in the state to avoid any inconveniences that may arise during the closure.

“The businesses having been served with harmonised demand notices should do the needful before the state would embark on enforcement/closure to bring the defaulters to book.

“We admonish those who are yet to be served a harmonised demand notice to go to any OIRS tax station nearest to them or visit www.ecg.ng/requestosunbill to request for their own immediately,” Adewumi said.