Military Nabs Oil Thieves in Niger Delta, Destroys 13 Illegal Refineries

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In a bid to stamp out economic sabotage, troops of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army have intensified the war against illegal oil activities in the Niger Delta, where they arrested some oil thieves and destroyed 13 illegal refineries.

It was gathered that the troops carried out a clearance operation at the fringes of the Imo River, a thickly forested area known to be a haven for illegal bunkering activities.



The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations at the 6 Division, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, confirmed at the weekend that the operation took place at a border between Abia and Rivers states.

He said the place was concealed from air reconnaissance as criminals engaged in large-scale economic sabotage without being detected.

Danjuma said the intelligence-led operation was conducted by the 29 Battalion, in conjunction with other security agencies.



He said the operation led to the successful deactivation of over 13 illegal refining sites, with massive dugouts.

The military spokesman said seven of the dugouts were filled with over 250,000 litres of stolen crude, 10,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), as well as other associated products.



Danjuma also confirmed that the troops of 2 Brigade, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a Toyota Bus with Reg No UYY 962 MJ, at Abeapo Community along Road Onna – Eket in Onna LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

“The bus was conveying over 20 bags of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, estimated to be over 1,000 litres. Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime and are currently being interrogated,” he said.



He added: “The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Jamal Abdussalam commended the troops for the successes recorded.

“He called on the criminal elements in the region to embrace legitimate means of livelihood or be ready to face the full wrath of the law. He also called on them to shun any act capable of sabotaging critical national infrastructures and assets,” the statement added.