Just in: RCCG Zonal Headquarters in Kontagora Vandalised, Burnt by Unknown Persons

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Unknown Persons are reported to have Vandalized and burn the Zonal Headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Kontagora in Niger state.

Valuable equipment in the church were said to have been stolen before it was set on fire.

The incident occured around 3.30am on Saturday.

THISDAY learnt that the vandals stormed the church and made away with valuable items, including musical instruments, before setting it on fire.

The church located along the road to the Federal College of Education FCE in the town suffered similar fate about 10 years ago when some religious fundamentalists set fire on the building, which was then under construction after the church members ignored a directive that a church should not be built in the area.

The Pastor of the church, Mr Samson Ogbebor, said the incident occurred around 3am on Saturday saying: “I got a distress call that our Church was on fire and on getting there I met a church that had been in existence for the past 20 years being burnt down and properties looted by hoodlums.

“This Church has faced lots of challenges, about 10 years ago, hoodlums came and burnt it down completely and with self efforts we were able to re-erect it.

“They had made several unsuccessful attempts and have refused us the permission to roof it properly and we decided to be using it like that for worship but look at what they have done today again.”

The Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Reverend Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who also confirmed the incident condemned the action of the arsonists, describing the incident as “barbaric and uncalled for.”

Reverend Yohanna said the incident was painful to the Christian community in the area and the state asking that the Niger State government should take proper action by ensuring the culprits are brought to book.

“There is freedom of worship in Niger state, I am sure by the time the government and security agencies take action, it will go a long way to address any form of tension that may want to escalate,” adding that, “We are hoping that the law will take its course”.

However, when contacted, the police blamed the incident on “fire outbreak”.

Police Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement sent to THISDAY which confirmed the incident that: “On 10/8/2024 at about 09.00am information was received that on the same date at about 04.00am, there was a fire incident at Redeem Church, along COE road Kontagora.

“The fire incident burnt and destroyed valuable property of the Church, value yet to be ascertained”, Abiodun said adding that: “The Police patrol team led by DPO A Div Kontagora visited the scene, the inferno was put off in collaboration with the fire service, but a large damage has been done by the fire”.

However, the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that investigation into the “unfortunate incident is ongoing, no life was lost”.