Gov Alia Fumes as Police Confirm Killing of 15 in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has condemned in strong terms, the attacks on the innocent indigenes of the state, just as the state Police Command confirmed the killing of 15 people by bandits terrorising Ayati in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



Governor Alia expressed worry that such heinous acts have continued despite the strong presence of security agents and the regular dialogue sessions his administration has been holding with stakeholders, and traditional rulers to restore peace in Sankera.

Among those killed were two policemen, who tried to repel the attacks.



The bandits were said to have attacked the community on Friday night.

The attack on the community was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene.

Anene explained that on August 8, at about 16:30 hours while normal daily activities were going on in Ayati village, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, a large number of armed bandits invaded the village and started shooting sporadically at members of the community.



She maintained that police officers within the community responded immediately and were able to repel the bandits.

“However, 15 people had already sustained gunshot injuries from the attack and were confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

“The unfortunate incident also claimed the lives of two police officers who were among the team that responded to the distress call.

“Corpses have been deposited at General Hospital Ukum and investigation is ongoing,” Anene said.



According to her, the Commissioner of Police, Hassan Steve Yabanet, visited Ayati for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Yabanet assured the people of his commitment to fight criminals in the area.

The CP also commended the officers for their response and encouraged them not to give up on the operation as more teams have been sent to the area for wider coverage and better engagement of the bandits.



Meanwhile, the state Governor Alia has expressed deep sadness over the news of another unprovoked attack on the Ayati settlement.

He, however, restated his firm determination to continue to use lawful procedures to protect Benue people, particularly those on Ukum, which has been on the front line of attacks lately.



The governor called on security personnel to improve their surveillance and also ensure that vulnerable communities are not left unguarded while the government awaits the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

He condoled the families that lost their loved ones in the attack, saying his thoughts of comfort and prayers were with them and with the entire people of Ukum Local Government Area.

Governor Alia added that his administration would continue to explore both discrete and open measures to ensure peace.