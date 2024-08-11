Air Chief Reads the Riot Act to Agents of Violence, Says Military Duty-bound to Defend Democracy

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, yesterday said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other sister agencies are duty-bound to defend democracy in the country.



Abubakar, who noted that Nigeria’s democratic institutions, values, and principles were the foundation upon which the nation was built, stressed that it is the constitutional responsibility of the NAF and sister services to protect and strengthen these values and principles.

The Air Chief stated this yesterday in Gombe State while interfacing with Governor Muhammed Yahaya.



Abubakar further noted that though the burden of providing security rests squarely on the shoulders of state governors, the Armed Forces and other security agencies are willing partners in ensuring that the freedom and rights of all Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution are upheld in line with the rule of law.

A statement issued yesterday by NAF Spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the CAS also disclosed that when the authorities realised that the protest was hijacked by unscrupulous elements, the need for extra security measures became necessary.



He told the governor that: “Your commitment to infrastructural development, healthcare improvement, and upliftment of educational standards has brought about substantial progress, enhancement of quality of lives, just as your investment drive has placed Gombe State tops for ease of doing business in Nigeria, for two consecutive years”.



According to him, this situation led the NAF to deploy an aircraft for reconnaissance over the metropolis and other parts of the state, while regiment forces joined sister security services in quelling the unrest.



In his response, Governor Yahaya said though these were trying times for the nation, the commitment of the NAF and other security agencies to subduing the various security challenges has guaranteed the free movement of citizens without much threats.



He applauded the NAF 109 Combat Reconnaissance Group for their swift reaction in quelling the recent cases of looting and theft that accompanied the protests.

The governor assured the CAS of his government’s commitment to assist in providing some infrastructure to the 109 CRG to enable the unit to function effectively.