UBA Partners NBA Young Lawyers Forum to Foster Professional Growth of 50,000 Practitioners

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced a strategic partnership with the Young Lawyers Forum (YLF) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) with the aim to propel the professional development of over 50,000 young legal practitioners across Nigeria, by way of academic sponsorships as well as trainings, with reputable agencies in a bid to enhance their legal careers.



The partnership was announced on July 24, at the bank’s headquarters, UBA House, in Marina, Lagos.

This collaboration aligns with UBA’s longstanding commitment to youth empowerment and Nigeria’s socio-economic advancement.

Under this initiative, UBA will provide comprehensive support to the NBA-YLF, a subsidiary of the Nigerian Bar Association that represents lawyers with less than seven years of post-call experience. The bank’s involvement is expected to enhance these emerging legal professionals’ career trajectories significantly.



Speaking on the partnership, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the bank’s dedication to nurturing young talent and in the process strengthening the legal framework that ensures justice is effective in the country. “The partnership with NBA-YLF aligns strategically with UBA’s commitment to youth development and community engagement while reinforcing the bank’s dedication to fostering professional growth”.



“At UBA, we recognise that empowering the youth is crucial to Nigeria’s future growth and advancement”, Ladipo said. “By investing in the professional growth of young lawyers, we’re not just supporting individuals; we’re strengthening the very fabric of our legal system and, by extension, our nation’s development,” she added.

Also speaking, UBA’s Brand Project Manager, Lemachi Chris Asoluka, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and how such empowerment is invaluable in the present legal landscape.

“This collaboration with UBA marks a significant milestone as it provides unparalleled opportunities for young lawyers to gain the skills and connections necessary to thrive in today’s competitive legal landscape,” Chris -Asoluka said.