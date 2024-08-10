Coscharis, Renault Affirm Commitment to Auto Assembly in Nigeria, 3 new Models in 2025

Bennett Oghifo

Renault, the esteemed global automotive manufacturer renowned for its French heritage, reaffirm their steadfast support for vehicle assembly operations in Nigeria in partnership with Coscharis Motors Assembly Limited.

Coscharis Motors Plc. is a prominent automotive dealership and exclusive distributor of Renault vehicles in Nigeria. With a commitment to delivering timeless value and relevance in the Nigerian automotive industry, Coscharis Motors offers a comprehensive range of sales and after-sale services, catering to the diverse needs of Renault customers across the nation.

This commitment to vehicle assembly operations in Nigeria was underscored by Laurent Ton-That, Area Operation Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, during his recent visit to the Coscharis Motors Assembly Plant in Awoyaya, Lagos.

During the visit, Laurent Ton-That commended Coscharis Motors for its state-of-the-art facility, where Renault’s Duster (SUV) and Logan (sedan) models are locally assembled. He personally inspected key production lines including chassis/body assembly, brake testing, vehicle vibration testing, and paint/body inspection, expressing satisfaction with the facility’s capabilities.

“I am impressed by what I have seen today,” remarked Laurent Ton-That. “Renault is committed to supporting Coscharis Motors Assembly by providing necessary KD kits, training, and other essential resources.”

In response, Felix Adepinye, Assembly Plant Manager at Coscharis Motors Assembly, extended gratitude to Renault for their continued support. “We appreciate Renault’s visit and unwavering assistance,” stated Adepinye. “With Renault’s support, we uphold OEM standards and ensure the highest levels of professionalism in delivering Renault vehicles to the Nigerian market.”

In a separate engagement with Coscharis Sales and Marketing teams, Laurent Ton-That revealed plans for Renault to introduce three new vehicle models to the Nigerian market in 2025. This expansion aims to enrich the market’s offerings and cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Renault’s ongoing commitment to local assembly in Nigeria underscores its dedication to enhancing automotive manufacturing capabilities and contributing to the country’s automotive sector growth.

Josiah Samuel, Group Managing Director of Coscharis Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth through sustained investments, particularly in the automotive sector. “Our ongoing investment in human and capital resources underscores our confidence in Nigeria’s economic resurgence,” stated Josiah Samuel. “Coscharis Motors Assembly has the capacity to increase production significantly, aligned with market demand.”

The partnership between Renault and Coscharis Motors facilitates job creation, technology transfer, and enriches the diversity of automobile offerings in Nigeria.