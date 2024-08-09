PSIN Names Sports Complex after Yemi-Esan 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) has named the newly constructed sports centre in Abuja after the outgoing Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The Administrator of the centre, Dr AbdulGaniyu Obatoyinbo, announced the naming yesterday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 216 units of two and three-bedroom houses under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme.

The sports complex is adjacent to the 5 hectares of land for the construction of the housing project.

Obatoyinbo said the sports complex was part of the plan to improve workers’ fitness and productivity under the federal government FCSSIP 2021 to 2025 program.

“It is part of our efforts to drive sports and cultural activities under the Renewed Hope Agenda. We thank the Head of Service for her leadership in making this a success,” he said.

The sports complex boasts tennis courts, indoor games, table tennis, a fitness centre, a training centre, aerobic yoga and a squash court.

In her remarks, Yemi-Esan appealed to civil servants to make use of the facilities to enable wellness.

“It is a commitment to the health of civil servants and we should use it as if it is our father’s own. A lot of money was spent, so use it so that it would not end as a waste,” she said.