Oborududu Pens Emotional Apology Letter to Her Nigerian Fans

To my dearest fans, friends and family.

Today I share this with a pained but yet grateful heart. I went for the Paris 2024 Olympics with a determination to get a medal but unfortunately, I lost on Tuesday while contesting for the bronze medal. I was so determined to get this one regardless of the circumstances.

With so many demotivating factors that occurred around me, including sustaining a fracture on my femur bone that medically ruled me out completely from going to Paris by the Medical Director. I took a bold step, looking at the promises I have made to you, to my country, to myself, the hopes I pass on to the younger athletes God has blessed me to mentor per time, and as I penned down an undertaking, relieving anyone from any responsibility of whatever happens to me and taking my life in my hands, I proceeded to the Olympics.

With this move, I went to Paris with hopes and dreams. I made it to the Semi-Finals. But as God would have it, I didn’t clinch any medal. I was devastated, I felt so much pain, and I still do.

But then in the midst of it all, I began to realize certain truths, wins and blessings that had occurred for me even in this seemingly loss of mine. I realized that in this Olympics I had my best performance from all other Olympics attended, that I didn’t lose my leg completely in the process, and that I had an angel in the form of Coach Happy who stood by me through it all even when I was left behind and others had proceeded to Germany without me, that I had my other coaches, Coach Purity Akuh and Coach Victor Kodei alongside my teammates praying for me, that I had fans, family and friends that supported me and celebrated me even more when I lost, that I was honoured with a standing and clapping ovation as I walked out of that mat in pain, that I fought the challenges life threw at me with resilience and still made it to Paris, that I have a God who still got my back even though sometimes we might not understand why certain things happen or turn out the way it does.

This is me saying, I am still grateful. I won. I won at life, I won at not backing down even with all the odds against me, and I won at not failing you all by representing our nation on the highest sports platform in the world.

So please don’t feel disappointed at me for not clinching a medal at least, don’t be sad for me. Instead, rejoice and be glad, cause today, we are all winners!

My heart goes out to all other African athletes remaining, set to clinch their medals. If I could be in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, you too can. We are counting on you and believe anything is possible. Africa must be seen on that table. But whatever the outcome, Nigeria wins, and Africa wins. One love.

Special thanks to all my coaches, stakeholders and all the board members of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, to my dear leader and mentor, Hon. Daniel Igali and the Nigerian Olympic Committee. A very big thank you to the Federal Ministry of Sports, for those who stood by me encouraging me to forge ahead, and everyone that genuinely got my back in the process. God bless you all.