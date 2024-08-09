Emelda Obichie’s Maison Valor: Where Comfort Meets Luxury in Nigerian Bedding

Mary Nnah

Emelda Obichie, founder of Maison Valor, is revolutionising the interior decor industry in Nigeria with her commitment to excellence and passion for high-quality bedroom essentials. Maison Valor, an esteemed hospitality and home decor company, specialises in crafting premium bedroom and bathroom products that reflect sophistication and individuality.

Obichie, a home expert and fashion enthusiast, established Maison Valor to fill a significant gap in the Nigerian market. With a background in advertising and brand management, she recognised the need for high-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets and other luxury bedding products that were previously only accessible abroad here in Nigeria.

Her vision was to provide Nigerians with top-quality bedding without the hassle of international shipping and excess luggage costs.

Maison Valor’s mission is to offer superior bedroom and bathroom essentials that promote the highest form of relaxation and comfort right there in homes.

Obichie believes that the bedroom is more than just a place to sleep; it is a personal sanctuary where creativity and innovation can flourish.

“The bedroom is the bedrock of some of the world’s greatest ideas. A well-curated space that not only promotes relaxation but also fosters creativity and innovation,”said Obichie.

The journey of Maison Valor has not been without challenges. Obichie has navigated issues such as import duties, fluctuating exchange rates, and the need for continuous staff training. Despite these obstacles, Maison Valor has thrived, due to its unwavering focus on quality and customer satisfaction. Obichie’s dedication to her clients is evident in her approach to handling customer feedback. She ensures that every client leaves satisfied, often going above and beyond to resolve any issues.

Maison Valor stands out in the market due to its commitment to quality and excellence. Obichie’s keen eye for peculiar designs and her passion for lifestyle aesthetics is reflected in every product. Maison Valor meticulously curates items that exude sophistication and reflect the unique personalities of their owners. From high-thread-count sheets to quality duvet sets, each product is curated to elevate your living experience.

Obichie’s vision for the future of Maison Valor includes major expansions and improved distribution channels. She aims to make Maison Valor a household name in Africa, recognized for its quality and luxury. “We are dedicated to supplying the West African market with the finest Egyptian cotton sheets and other premium bedding products. Our goal is to become one of the most recognized bed linen brands in Africa,” she noted.