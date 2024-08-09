Egbedun Expresses Osun’s Readiness to Partner NGOs on Green Logistics Practices

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has announced the state government’s readiness to partner with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to adopt sustainable logistics practices.

The Speaker made the revelation while speaking as the chairman of the Annual College Lecture of College of Management and Social Sciences, Osun State University, Okuku Campus.

Egbedun emphasised the importance of green logistics in fostering long-term growth and environmental stewardship, especially as SMEs play a crucial role in the country’s economy.

He called on scholars and the public to come up with innovative ideas to help SMEs integrate sustainable practices into their operations.

According to him, “The concept of green logistics has gained substantial traction globally, and Nigeria is no exception. As small and medium scale enterprises play a crucial role in the Nigeria’s economy, integrating sustainable practices into their operations is essential for fostering long-term growth and environmental stewardship.

“As the Osun State Government, we are ready to partner non-governmental organisations to enable small and medium-scale enterprises to adopt green logistics practices.”

In his keynote address, the guest speaker, Prof. Remi Aworemi from the Department of Transport Management at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the theme: ‘Green and Logistics: Paving the Path for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Growth in Nigeria, towards Sustainable Development’.

Aworemi called for action to encourage SMEs in Nigeria to embrace green logistics through investment in education, leveraging technology, collaboration and innovation, and advocacy for supportive policies.

Earlier in his welcome address at the event, the Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University, Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic, Research, and Innovation Partnerships), Prof. Adetunji Lawrence Kehinde, expressed appreciation to the Speaker for his exemplary leadership role and his unwavering support for the university.

He added that he was selected to be the chairman of the college annual lecture not because he is a representative of the people of Osun State, not limited to Odo Otin, but because of the significance of the topic.