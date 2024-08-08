SEC to Outline Agenda for Capital Market at CMC Meeting

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, is set to outline the Commission’s vision for the Nigerian capital market at the second Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting.

The meeting which would hold in Lagos on August 14, 2024, aims to develop strategies for enhancing the capital market’s role in driving economic growth and development through initiatives that attract investments, improve market efficiency, and safeguard investor interests in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

SEC, in a statement explained, “The meeting will bring together key stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market to discuss the industry’s current landscape, regulatory framework, and strategies for future growth. Participants will exchange ideas and reaffirm their commitment to fostering a robust investment climate characterised by innovation, sustainability, and investor protection.

“The meeting would focus on critical issues affecting the market and ensure that those concerns were thoroughly addressed.

“To inform its deliberations, the committee will review reports from technical committees, market infrastructures, and industry observers. Emerging market trends will also be a focal point of discussion.”

The CMC is an industry-wide body comprising the SEC, capital market operators, trade groups, and other stakeholders.

It serves as a pivotal platform for dialogue, facilitates the exchange of ideas, addresses key issues impacting market growth and organisation, and collaborates on shaping the market’s future.

The committee was established primarily as a means for stakeholders to exchange ideas and provide feedback to the SEC, aiding in the continuous improvement of market operations and regulatory frameworks.

The meeting is expected to draw CEOs from all registered capital market firms, including brokers/dealers, investment advisers, custodians, fund/portfolio managers, and more.