  • Wednesday, 7th August, 2024

Zamfara Govt Refutes N19.3bn Kitchen Budget Claim, Clarifies Funds Allocated to Education

Nigeria | 52 mins ago

Zamfara State Government has refuted the claim that it budgeted N19.3 billion for purchasing kitchen equipment in 2024, stating that the fake news is intended to mislead the public.

On Tuesday, an online platform reported that a review of the Zamfara State budget performance document had shown that the state budgeted N19.3 billion to purchase kitchen and canteen equipment for the 2024 fiscal year.

In a response during a press briefing in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara state, Mallam Abdulmalik Gajam, the state commissioner for budget and planning, expressed disappointment in the misleading report.

Gajam provided details of the breakdown of the N19.3 billion budgeted for projects under the Ministry of Education.

He said, “the news platform that peddled the fake news pushed half-baked statistics, omitting the vital information from the complete budget performance document.

“The breakdown of N19.3 billion was budgeted under the Ministry of Education, and it is under the category of capital expenditure.

“The name canteen & kitchen is a fixed asset purchase the coded name of a particular category of multiple expenditures which contain a provision on the Agile programme, construction of zonal primary schools, provision of smart primary school in Gusau, procurement of kitchen utensil for all government schools for 40 million, construction of teachers’ training centre and creation of teachers development funding scheme.

“All this put together is what constituted 19.3 billion.”

The Commissioner further stressed that Governor Lawal’s administration came to reduce the abuse of public funds and block leakages.
“We would not be found wanting in relation to such mismanagement and irresponsibility,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.