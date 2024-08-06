Zenith Bank Hails D’Tigress, Urges Team to Aim Higher

The sponsor of the Women Basketball League in Nigeria, Zenith Bank Plc, has praised the Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for their historic performance at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Nigerian girls became the first team in the history of Africa, either men or women to qualify for the quarterfinal stage of the Olympic Games.

D’Tigress on Sunday defeated Canada in their final group game to secure qualification, winning two games against Australia and Canada, losing only to host, France.

One of the stars of Nigeria’s performance is former MVP of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League, Murjanatu Musa, who was the best player when Air Warriors defeated MFM in the final of the league played in 2022.

While urging the team to continue the good work, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji OON, says as sponsors of the women’s league for so many years, they are happy with the progress of the team.

“Thank you so much for putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians,” she said.

“The only thing that doesn’t look at tribes, religion or sex is sports, something that always brings all of us together as a country, and I am happy the ladies are doing that in France.

“Yes, you might be thinking you are facing the USA in the quarterfinals, but I want you to continue playing your game and trust in yourselves. We are solidly behind you, same as all Nigerians and expecting you to give your all in the next game.”

Nigeria will be facing the USA in the quarterfinal stage of the Games as they look forward to another shock win that will take them to another historical semifinal stage.