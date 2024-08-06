Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s Daughter Murdered, Domestic Staff Arrested

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia’s daughter, Dr Aribemchukwu Ajumogobia, fondly known as Chuchu, was found dead under suspicious circumstances outside the gate of their Parkview, Lagos home on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

According to sources who spoke to our Correspondent, the newly hired domestic staff employed by the family less than a month ago, were fingered in the staging of the scene to make it appear as though Chuchu was outside the house when the incident occurred. The source further stated that the evidence suggested an attempt to clean up blood inside the house and within the compound, indicating a different narrative.

Chuchu’s father, Soboma Ajumogobia, is the brother of Odein Ajumogobia, a former Minister of State for Petroleum and later, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Following the arrest of the domestic staff on a directive from the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, 21-year-old Abigail Peter (Housemaid), who was arrested by the Police alongside two others: Olatunji Oluwasegun (Driver), 35, and Umaru Mamman (Security Guard), 45, is said to have confessed to their killing the Dr Chuchu during interrogation according to Police sources. The Housemaid is said to have informed detectives that Dr Chuchu was gagged and stabbed in the neck, and that they killed her because they wanted to collect some cash and other valuables.

She further told Detectives that the plan was to leave her unconscious and flee with the valuables, but that on realising that Dr Chuchu was dead, Oluwasegun and Mamman dragged her body out of the apartment under the cover of darkness, before they cleaned the blood-stained floor.

The Housemaid also told Detectives that they killed Dr Chuchu because they wanted to collect some cash and other valuables, and thereafter, they ransacked the deceased’s room and collected what they wanted, this was after they had concluded their plan to escape by morning.

Speaking on the incident, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, said Detectives traced the blood that was not properly cleaned to where they perpetrated the crime. He stated that: “The Driver tried to deny it, but the maid insisted they did it together. Signs of an attempt to clean up blood inside the house and in the compound, were there. Besides that, they were found in possession of the deceased’s valuables that they had attempted to escape with”.