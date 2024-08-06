Coalition Backs Abbas for Dissolving Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CCSO) has backed the decision of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to disband the Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream and Midstream).

The coalition passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker and the leadership of the House.

It expressed its “unwavering support for the Speaker of the House of Representatives”.

The coalition, in a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Idowu Adeniyi on Monday, said: “Today, we stand united as the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CCSO) to express our unwavering support for the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In light of recent events, we commend the Speaker for his decisive action in disbanding the Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream and Midstream). This committee had been mired in allegations of harassment, extortion, blackmail and an unfair approach to the probe process within the oil sector.

“The Speaker’s decision is a testament to his commitment to upholding the tenets of democracy, transparency and accountability. By disbanding this committee, he has sent a clear message that unethical behaviour and misconduct will not be tolerated. This action not only restores confidence in the integrity of our legislative processes but also ensures that the interests of the Nigerian people are safeguarded.

“We acknowledge the complexities and challenges inherent in overseeing such a critical sector as petroleum resources. However, it is imperative that those entrusted with this responsibility conduct their duties with the highest level of professionalism and integrity. The Speaker’s bold move reflects a commitment to these principles and a dedication to ensuring that the truth prevails.

“CCSO stands firmly behind the Speaker as he continues to navigate these turbulent waters. We assure him of our continued support and collaboration in his efforts to strengthen our democracy and promote good governance. It is through such decisive leadership that we can build a Nigeria where justice, fairness and accountability are the cornerstones of our society.

“We pass a vote of confidence on the Speaker of the House of Representatives and urge all Nigerians to support him in his endeavour to uphold the values that define our great nation.”