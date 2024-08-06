Chronicling the #EndBadGovernance Protest as Nigerians Cry for Change

Given the widespread hunger, economic crisis coupled with alleged mismanagement of scarce resources, Nigerians on August 1, 2024, under the #EndBadGovernance slogan, took to the streets in a bold cry for change. Sunday Ehigiator in this report provides a comprehensive overview of the protests and surrounding events that have unfolded over the past four days, spanning multiple states

The Buildup

Over the last year, Nigeria, a nation of over 200 million people, has been grappling with a multitude of challenges.

Not only has the economy been struggling, with inflation soaring to unprecedented levels, making necessities unaffordable for many, but corruption and mismanagement have also become entrenched, with widespread reports of government extravagance, mismanagement, and embezzlement.

The country’s infrastructure has also been in a state of disrepair, with potholed roads, inadequate healthcare, and a lack of access to quality education.

The government’s inadequate response to Nigeria’s pressing issues has fueled widespread frustration and disillusionment among the population, who have been repeatedly asked to ‘bear and persevere’ by President Tinubu’s administration, while the political elite continues to indulge in extravagance, seemingly oblivious to the people’s suffering.

This stark contrast between the leadership’s opulence and the citizens’ struggles has further eroded trust and intensified discontent, culminating in the #EndBadGovernance protest, where Nigerians took to the streets on August 1, to demand an end to the status quo and call for a better future, free from corruption, mismanagement, and inefficiency.

The #EndBadGovernance Protest

The #EndBadGovernance protest, which originated as a social media movement, rapidly evolved into a nationwide phenomenon, with a 10-day demonstration schedule commencing on August 1.

On the first day, the protest witnessed an overwhelming turnout, as thousands of Nigerians flooded the streets in cities across the country, united in their demand for improved governance and an end to corruption.

The widespread participation and enthusiasm demonstrated the protesters’ determination to bring about meaningful change, as they mobilised to voice their discontent and push for a better future.

From the bustling streets of Lagos to the capital city of Abuja, and from the southeastern city of Port Harcourt to the northern city of Kano, protesters marched, chanted, and sang, united in their quest for change.

The protesters, comprising young and old, students, workers, and professionals, carried placards and banners bearing messages such as ‘Enough is Enough’, ‘Cost of Living Don Finish the Living’, ‘End Corruption, Bad Governance’ and ‘Fix Nigeria’, among others.

They decried the government’s failure to address the country’s myriad problems, including hunger, inflation, high cost of living, high cost of fuel, poverty, insecurity, and infrastructure decay.

Despite initial fears of violence and intimidation, the protests remained largely peaceful, with security forces maintaining a watchful presence. In some cities, protesters were seen offering food and water to police officers, and vice-versa, symbolising their shared desire for a better Nigeria.

Lagos Protest

The protest’s opening day saw Lagos, the economic hub, set the tone. Demonstrators converged on the Lagos State House of Assembly, demanding an end to bad governance, before moving to the Gani Fawehinmi’s Freedom Park, in Ojota, while being protected by various security agencies.

Highlights of the protest in Lagos include a man stripping himself naked during the protest in Ojota, and singing solidarity songs; protesters’ refusal to protest inside the freedom park for fear of being ambushed by thugs; Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, stayed with protesters in Ojota through the protest on the second day; police fired teargas to disperse protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on the first day.

Other highlights include a plea by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu, through his Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotosho to the protesters to end their demonstration, stating, “It’s time to go home.”

So far, the protests in Lagos have been peaceful with security forces on the ground to control the crowd and ensure peace and order. Civil Groups have attributed the relative peace of the protest in Lagos to the governor’s address on the eve of its commencement.

Movement around Lagos has also been relatively easing up as many private enterprises have begun to open.

Abuja Protest

Protesters in Abuja turned out in their numbers for the #EndBadGovernance protest shutting major highways with bonfires set up at intersecting locations like the Abuja-Kaduna road, the Ado, the New Nyanyan and Gwagwalada roads.

THISDAY reports that two persons were shot in the Kubwa ana Nyanya area of Abuja on the first day of the protest with one protester killed subsequently. The solidarity walk later degenerated into violence when security agencies in a bid to disperse the crowd who were approaching the Eagles Square complex, shot tear gas at protesters who scampered for safety.

Port-Harcourt Protest

Contrary to the assurances of the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on the eve of the protest that based on intelligence and dialogue gathered from civil society groups in the state, a truce had been reached and the protest would not hold.

Thousands of protesters had turned out to kick against the challenge of biting hunger in their homes.

Converging at the state capital to express their grievances, Fubara had addressed them saying that plans were in place to ensure that the time economic straits are addressed.

The protest has also been peaceful so far in the state as Fubara has been able to manage the situation well in solidarity with protesters, including using the language of the protest and offering to buy them pure water and gala.

In one of his addresses, he reminded the protesters that he was one of them and urged them to support the government towards birthing the dividends of democracy for the good of all.

Kano Protest

Kano state has recorded the highest number of fatalities since the beginning of the protest. Starting as a peaceful procession, but later became a riot.

Preliminary reports of damage incurred from the violent turn of the #EndBadGovernance protest of Thursday in Kano State are emerging with evidence that protesters carted away records and other essentials kept as exhibits in the State High Court.

The protesters invaded the court’s headquarters at the Audu Bako State Secretariat near the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) digital park, also looted on Thursday.

A senior court official told media off-the-record on Friday that the rioters broke into the court’s store, stole an unspecified amount of money and guns seized from kidnappers and kept as exhibits in ongoing cases.

“Official and private vehicles parked at the premises of the state high court were razed and some vandalised by the protesters. Offices in the state high court headquarters were vandalised,” the official said.

“They (protesters) destroyed the new and old case files. They scatter everything in the buildings. Case exhibits, including guns kept in the court’s store, were also looted. Some of the burned vehicles parked at the court premises are exhibits in an ongoing case”, the official source asking not to be addressed by name because he was not authorised to speak.

Protesters also broke into several private and government stores in the metropolis and looted food items. This is just as the Nigerian police are reported to have killed a number of the protesters in Kano state, and two policemen were also killed.

The protesters later converged at the Kano Government House, where they delivered their charter of demands to the governor, Abba Yusuf.

The situation later led to the state governor, declaring a 24-hour curfew around the state, which was largely enforced.

Niger Protest

With the detonation of an IED device in Niger state a few hours before the commencement of the event killing 16 persons, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state had announced a curfew to enable it to investigate the accident.

However, in a display of solidarity with the rest of the nation, protesters on Tuesday marched on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in Niger State, demanding action against inflation and economic hardship.

Youths have taken to the streets of Niger State to protest the pervasive economic hardship and spiralling inflation in Nigeria.

The demonstration was initially scheduled to begin nationwide on August 1. However, on Monday, some youths in Niger State began their protest earlier, carrying placards with messages such as ‘Fuel subsidy must be back,’ ‘Enough is enough,’ ‘Stop anti-masses policies,’ ‘We are not slaves in our country,’ and ‘Hardship is unbearable.’

South East States

Many states in the South Eastern part of Nigeria had taken to a sit-at-home rather than join the protest.

In Enugu, a THISDAY reporter observed minimal activity on Thursday, with few people and vehicles on the streets.

Many shops, banks, and petrol stations remained closed, although the Ogbete Main Market was open with some shops shut. Residents expressed fear of potential crackdowns by security agencies, leading to a low turnout.

In contrast, Imo State experienced a lockdown, with no protests reported. Residents attributed this to the recent shootings by gunmen enforcing a controversial sit-at-home order.

In Anambra State, residents stayed indoors, with shops and businesses closed. Although some began to open later in the day, there were no signs of protests.

Similarly, in Ebonyi State, residents shunned the nationwide protest, with businesses shut down but no reports of demonstrations.

In Abia State, the situation was calm, with no protests reported. Shops and banks remained closed, but there were no signs of unrest.

Overall, the Southeast region saw no turnout for the nationwide protest, with residents expressing fear of potential violence and crackdowns by security agencies.

Kwara State

There was a massive turnout of citizens in Kwara peacefully observing the protest from the day of its commencement on August 1.

The Governor of the state and Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF) Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, standing in support of the people, said that he has heard the wishes of the people and will relay their messages to the federal government.

He urged protesters to maintain the peace which the protest embodied. He encouraged participants to shun violence and acts which would undermine the safety and security of the state.

Kaduna State

In Kaduna, the protest was not held at the state capital as well as in southern Kaduna. Reports indicate that the protest was held in Zaria, Kaduna with protesters barricading major highways.

The main road from the city was blocked with protesters singing anti-government songs and chanting. Northern Kaduna wore a semblance. In no time the protest turned into a riot as the Kaduna protest also recorded incidents of looting and death of protesters.

The protest, which began peacefully in the Kawo area of Kaduna North Local Government, escalated when demonstrators blocked the NEPA roundabout and the 44 Army Reference Hospital Road leading to the Government House.

Carrying placards with different inscriptions, the protesters later turned violent and started setting up fire along the road, throwing stones, forcefully removing street lights, and attempting to force their way to the Government House.

After much persuasion for them to leave the road, the police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Commenting on the development, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, accused members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria of hijacking and turning the peaceful protest violent.

He said that the hijackers attacked a police armoured personnel carrier and some officers, warning that police will no longer be thugs and hoodlums to cause a breakdown of law and order in Kaduna State.

Edo State

The protest seems to be losing its steam in Edo as a lower turnout of protesters was recorded following a downpour of rain. The first day of the protest witnessed a larger turnout.

Also, hoodlums had tried to infiltrate the protest to carry out social disorder. Respondents attributed the drop in turnout of participants to the rains.

However, as the day passed by, protesters began to gather in pockets of places in the state.

Under a coalition of civil society organisations, the protesters occupied King Square (Ring Road) in Benin for the protest.

The protesters arrived at the place, the only place designated by the police, as early as 7:30 a.m. Members of the coalition erected a podium and musical instruments to express their grievances.

Police operatives were also at the venue to monitor and provide the necessary security protection. A combined team of the Nigerian Army, police, and an armed squad from the Nigeria Correctional Centre were at the Correctional Centre along Sapele Road.

Officials of the State Security Service were at the corporate headquarters of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

However, the adjourning roads around the Ring Road were blocked due to spillover from the road, disrupting vehicular movements. The roads blocked include the Uselu-Ugbowo-Oluku section of the Benin-Sagamu expressway, Benin-Agbor-Asaba road, and Benin-Sapele road, amongst others.

Commercial activities were grounded as business owners stayed off their posts.

Similarly, commercial banks and other public places such as malls and filling stations were all under lock and key in the city. A visit to the Edo State Civil Service Secretariat and the State House of Assembly showed that the public institutions were also closed.

At the parliament’s complex, armoured personnel vehicles and detachments of police officers were stationed at the entrance and its environs.

Delta State

Contrary to expectations, the second day of the #EndBadGovernance protest saw no participants in certain areas, with business activities proceeding as usual. Security personnel remained vigilant to maintain order in the state.

However, in Delta State, a group of protesters reportedly attacked commercial buses on Saturday, causing disruptions on the Asaba-Benin Expressway in Agbor. According to Police Spokesperson Bright Edafe, the protesters blocked the road, assaulted passengers, and damaged vehicles for approximately three hours.

Upon receiving a distress call, the police deployed a tactical team led by a deputy commissioner to disperse the protesters. The situation was brought under control using teargas, and the road was cleared for travellers.

The police spokesperson condemned the violent behaviour, stating, “Violent protest is not protest, it’s criminal.” Photos shared on social media showed passengers watching as police dispersed the protesters, with visible damage to buses, including a shattered windshield.

According to him, “The commissioner of police deployed a deputy commissioner of police, who led a tactical team to Agbor.

“The protesters threw stones at the police, they were forcefully dispersed with the use of teargas and the road cleared for travellers to continue their journey. Violent protest is not protest, it is criminal,” Mr Edafe said.

Bayelsa State

Chaos erupted in the Biogbolo suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, during the anti-hardship protest as a group of youths clashed with demonstrators along Chief Melford Okilo Road. The community youths opposed the protest, and the protesters, accompanied by police, were unexpectedly attacked with weapons. However, the police swiftly repelled the attack, maintaining order.

The protesters sought government action to address the high cost of living and hunger, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with messages like “Restore fuel subsidy” and “We are suffering.”

Meanwhile, a counter-protest led by Bayelsa State Vigilante Secretary Innocent Kalango showed support for the state government, applauding its infrastructure projects.

Despite initial reports of minimal protest activity in Yenagoa, the day saw a mix of demonstrations, counter-protests, and normal business activities, with security operatives deployed at major junctions and government offices open. Some banks and markets operated partially, while students at Niger Delta University went about their academic activities amidst a heavy security presence.

