American Hospital Dubai Brings World-class Medical Expertise to Lagos

Mary Nnah





In a move set to transform Nigeria’s healthcare landscape, American Hospital Dubai, the UAE’s leading private healthcare provider has announced the opening of its pioneering representative office in Victoria Island, Lagos, this August.

The initiative marks a milestone in Nigeria’s quest for accessible, cutting-edge medical care, as citizens will now have unparalleled access to the finest doctors, specialists, and treatments.

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch, evidence-based treatments and care, American Hospital Dubai has long been the preferred destination for Nigerians seeking trusted healthcare solutions abroad.

The new representative office will bridge the gap, providing a direct link to world-class medical services, education, and community engagement, thereby redefining the country’s healthcare paradigm.

This move is part of American Hospital Dubai’s ambitious 30-office expansion across Africa and Eastern Europe, cementing its position as a global healthcare leader.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO, in a press release made available to THISDAY, highlighted the UAE’s growing international trust in healthcare, driven by innovation, high standards, and collaborations.

According to Beshara, “The UAE has established itself as a premier global medical tourism destination, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this revolution.

“The UAE has consolidated its position as one of the premier global medical tourism destinations. It enjoys a growing international trust in the healthcare sector, excelling in delivering distinctive experiences and launching numerous initiatives to attract global medical tourists. The UAE’s expertise, innovation, high healthcare standards, and collaborations enhance its international standing in this field.”

Prince Tonye Princewill, Board Member of American Hospital Nigeria, enthusiastically endorsed the initiative, hailing it as “unrivaled” and a game-changer for Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to Nigeria is unwavering, and their investment plan, capacity building initiatives, and overall rollout timetable demonstrate their dedication to transforming our healthcare landscape,” he noted.

From THISDAY checks, the Lagos representative office will not only facilitate seamless access to medical treatments but also promote knowledge-sharing, online seminars, and community engagement, empowering Nigerian healthcare professionals and the community at large.

A dedicated travel desk will offer affordable, personalized treatment packages and comprehensive support for Nigerian patients, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

With travel between Nigeria and the UAE now resumed, American Hospital Dubai’s International Patient Team is fully equipped to assist with consultations, appointment scheduling, visa assistance, air travel arrangements, and hotel accommodations, ensuring a seamless journey to world-class healthcare.

As a Mayo Clinic Network Member (MCNM) and regional healthcare leader, American Hospital Dubai has consistently set benchmarks in quality treatments, processes, and patient-focused care.