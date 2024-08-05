Protests: Tinubu Meets With CDS, Service Chiefs, NSA, IG, Others Behind Closed-doors

CDS: Peaceful protests hijacked by criminals

Says hoisting foreign flags in Nigeria unacceptable and treasonable offence

Vows military will resist any attempt to topple democratic govt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday convened the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to review the nation’s security situation vis-a-vis the ongoing peaceful protests embarked upon by some aggrieved Nigerians.

The NSC meeting took place a day after the president made a national broadcast on Sunday where he appealed to the organisers of the protests, which began August 1 to suspend the protest and embrace dialogue.

The security meeting, which held at the president’s office at the State House, Abuja, also looked into the new trend of protesters hoisting foreign flag in some states in the north.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the crucial security meeting, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, described as a treasonable offence the hoisting of Russian flags by protesters in some Nigerian towns.

He also ruled out any possible coup to remove the democratically elected government, saying the military would frustrate any such undemocratic move.

Some protesters in Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara and Plateau States had hoisted the Russian flag in the aforementioned states since last Saturday, but the CDS said those behind such a grievous offence would face the wrath of the law.

According to him, “We went to brief Mr President on the situation on ground and we know that since the riot (protest) started, all the security agencies are together.

“Initially, when the riot (protest) started they said it was a peaceful riot but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem. And we can see clearly what has happened since it has commenced. Criminals have taken over, a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts of things are happening.

“And besides, all of us have seen it where foreign flags have been flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that is totally unacceptable.

“We are warning in clear terms and the president has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria.

“That is treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So nobody shall allow himself to be used by any individual.

“For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that, we’re following up with those sponsoring them.

“Those who are pushing them because you know, flags were also made. We have identified those areas and we are going to take serious action against that.The president is clear on his instructions for us not to accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquility of Nigeria.

“And we are all standing here together to show Nigerians that we’re working closely; we are working together with synergy to ensure that there’s still peace and tranquility in Nigeria, that we have assured Mr. President.”

Asked if the issue of coup being rumoured in some quarters is true, the CDS said: “On the issue of coups, Nigeria is a sovereign nation. Nigeria is a democratic nation, all security agencies are here to defend democracy and ensure that democracy continues to thrive.

“We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason to want to push for any change of government. Democracy is what we stand for, democracy is what we will continue to defend.”

Commenting on the allegations that some soldiers partook in the looting in some states, the Defence Chief said: “No. I think it has been cleared, I think it was also a misconception. They actually have seen those things and they wanted to clear them away from the area and that’s what was done.

“We have investigated thoroughly, the Chief of Army Staff is here, we have investigated thoroughly and there is nothing like such. No member of the Armed Forces fell into doing that.”

Musa reiterated his earlier position that the military will step in to quell the protests when it gets out of hand.

His words: “You can see that some people supervising elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria. Nigeria is a sovereignty, that is crossing the red lines and we will not accept that.

“And those ones who have done that will go in for the books and they will be prosecuted.”

When further asked whether those behind the action have been identified, he simply responded: “I’m sure you have seen them on TV, that is enough for you to see.”

Those, who attended the NSC meeting on Monday, included Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Security and law enforcement agencies’ heads that participated in the meeting included the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and the three service chiefs; as well as the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun.

Also at the meeting were the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai; Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col Adewale Adeniyi; as well as the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap.