NSPE Partner Entrepreneur on Cleaner Energy Sustainability

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Society of Petroleum Engineers (NSPE), Port Harcourt Zone, has commenced partnership with a real estate investor, My-ACE China to push farther the sustainability of cleaner energy.

This was disclosed at the recent annual general meeting (AGM) of the NSPE, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The sustainability partnership is expected to make the two parties work together in boosting activities on cleaner energy.



Explaining the partnership, Mr. Patrick Ezenaji, a member of NSPE who emerged as Students Affairs Assistant Co-Chair for 2024/25 session, said he is known in the body of petroleum engineers as a sustainability and cleaner energy enthusiast.

On what the NSPE expected from the partner, Ezenaji said the sustainable development goal (SDG)-17 is all about partnership. His words: “Interestingly, the Mayor of Housing is very much interested in generating clean energy in the area of housing and real estate.

“The partnership will harness young minds who are innovative thinkers to collaborate with the Mayor of Housing so that we can solve that housing problem in Africa and the world.”



The expert also said the partnership would attempt to solve energy crisis by utilising renewable energy such as solar, wind, and hydro. He said he was happy to work with the Mayor of Housing on cleaner energy and sustainability.



On his work with the students, Ezenaji said: “My passion for empowering students brought me to this position. In this era of energy crisis, I am empowered to enlighten the students more on Sustainable Development Goal-7 which is all about harnessing and generating clean energy to help eradicate climate change.”

Mr. Abiye Pedro, was sworn in as the new chairman of NSPE in charge of Rivers State, Bayelsa State, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, the South-east, and universities in those states. He took over from the outgone chairman, Ngozi Okonkwo.



Speaking at the meeting, My-ACE China, also known as Mayor of Housing said he was more impressed with cleaner energy as focus of the NSPE annual general meeting. “Talking about estates and clean and green energy, Shell’s Residential Area has emotional value for me. It is clean and green, 60 years after it was built,” he moted.

He said there could be cleaner products in petroleum and prayed that new discoveries in the energy sector should be discovered by Nigerian engineers to the world.



Speaking further with journalists, China said there was a divide between the elites that have technical professional knowledge and the deliverables in the housing sector that deliver technically savvy smart buildings.

The real estate success strategist said: “Some people believe that the story of a sustainable estate with cleaner energy and greener environment was something for the Diaspora. We have come to let them know that it has come home. And, they should watch out for what we are doing; the Alesa highland Sustainable City”.

On his commitment to the planned project, China said: “I do not tell people to believe me when we are starting; I tell them to believe me when we are done. This is because we are going to do something that will not only make them want to partner with us but they would want to export us as one of those that are bringing the dream home.