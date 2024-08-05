Kw-IRS Reiterates Commitment to Collection of Personal Income Tax

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The management of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Services (Kw-IRS) at the weekend reiterated commitment towards the collection of personal income tax and other revenues incompliance with relevant provisions of the federal law and without any ethnic and religious discrimination.

In a statement issued in Ilorin by the Head, Corporate Affairs of the agency, Funmilola Oguntunbi, the agency said that, there was no ethnic, religions or groups discrimination in the day-to-day revenues generation of the agency in the state.

The statement explained that the alleged victimisation of Igbo traders by the agency published by an online platform (not THISDAY) against the personality of the state governor, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq and KW-IRS was a falsehood that targeted ethnic sentiment to gain undue public sentiment.

The statement read, “The attention of the Service has been drawn to a false, malicious, and inciting publication on 31st July 2024 by one online publication, International Centre for Investigative Reporting, against the personality of the Governor of Kwara State and the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service respectively.

“We are tempted to believe that this false narrative was at the instance of some members of the Kwara State Igbo Traders Association (KWAITA), which has recently instituted a legal action against the Service on 12th July 2024 on the same subject matter before the Kwara State High Court.

“In suit KWS/308/24 – NWANKWO SYLVESTER & 90 ORS VS KWARA STATE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE & 2 ORS. This action of twisting the facts through a media publication is, therefore, in bad faith.

“In response to the deliberate misinformation, we clarify as follows: Contrary to the unfounded allegation contained in the publication, at no time did the Governor of Kwara State explicitly or impliedly direct the Service to victimise or act in a particular way towards anyone based on their religion, ethnicity, or other personal social identity.”