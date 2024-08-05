EndBadGovernanceProtest: Hoodlums Attack Bank, Vandalise Vehicles

*Protesters climbed armoured police personnel carrier

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Hoodlums, under the guise of protesting against bad governance on Monday, attacked a branch of a commercial bank in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna.



The criminals vandalised the building using stones and other weapons.

Several vehicles within the premises of the bank were smashed.

The miscreants also made away with some motorcycles parked within the premises of the bank.



Mansir Hassan, spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, confirmed the incident on telephone call.



According to him, the miscreants invaded the bank, vandalised the building and destroyed some vehicles within the bank premises.

The police spokesperson also dismissed rumours that a police armoured personnel carrier (APC) was snatched by angry protesters in Tudun Wada.



He said, “the driver of the armoured vehicle succeeded in manoeuvring the crowd of protesters who climbed on top of the vehicle since it was carrying live ammunition and couldn’t have used maximum force against the crowd”.



Hassan also confirmed the burning down of a security patrol vehicle belonging to the Kaduna state Vigilance Service at Rigasa area of the metropolis.



He added that the Zaria office of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA) was also razed by hoodlums.