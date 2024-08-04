Wakama Targets Victory Against Canada

BASKETBALL

Coach of Nigeria’s D’Tigress Rene Wakama has her eyes on nothing but victory against Canada

The African champions will confront Canada today in the final group match and victory is needed to be sure of a place in the knockout round.

D’Tigress started the competition on an impressive note beating Australia in the opening game before losing to the host country France in the second game.

Canada, on their part, has suffered a back-to-back defeat to France and Australia, and a good win on Sunday can take them into the knockout round.

Wakama was disappointed about the game against France but said they were motivated for the upcoming game.

” While we are disappointed with the result against France, we are motivated to put in a strong performance against Canada.

” A win will ensure our place in the next round,” she said.

TEAM NIGERIA FIXTURES TODAY

ATHLETICS

Women 200 metres Rd 1 – 9:55 am

Favour Ofili

BASKETBALL

Nigeria Vs Canada- 12:30 pm

CYCLING ROAD

Ese Ukpeseraye -1:00 pm

ATHLETICS

Men’s 400 metres Rd 1- 6:05 pm

Chidi Okezie

Samuel Ogazi

Men’s 100 metres Semi-finals- 7:05 pm

Kayinsola Ajayi

Favour Oghene Ashe