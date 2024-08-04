  • Sunday, 4th August, 2024

Laseinde: Artificial Intelligence Will Unlock New Opportunities for Business Innovation

L-R: Olusegun Ajakaiya, Deputy Director, Strategy, Membership & Admin, The CIO & C-Suite Club Africa Terae Onyeje-Director, Strategy, Membership & Admin, The CIO & C-Suite Club Africa Ayoade Adetunji Joseph- Director, Advocacy & Marketing, The CIO & C-Suite Club Africa Kazeem Tewogbade, Group CEO, BlueChip Technologies Abiola Laseinde- Founder, The CIO & C-Suite Club Africa Ayodele Bakare, representative of Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General, NITDA and keynote speaker Fatumata Soukouna Coker, Chairman, Board of Trustees, The CIO & C-Suite Club Africa Adam Nuru, Co-Founder, TechPartners Ayotunde Coker, CEO, Open Access Data Centres Wale Laseinde, Legal Adviser, The CIO & C-Suite Club Africa Fikayo Olagunju, Deputy Director, Programs & Event, The CIO & C-Suite Club Arica Oluwakayode Adigun, Member, BoT, The CIO & C-Suite Club Africa

James Emejo in Abuja

Founder/Chief Executive, CIO & C-Suite Club Africa, Abiola Laseinde, has said leveraging 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could address some of Africa’s most pressing challenges and  unlock new opportunities for business innovation and development.

Speaking at the CIO & C-Suite Business Summit 2024 with the theme, “AI – Empowering Africa”, she reiterated the organisation’s commitment to 

empowering Africa through AI.

Laseinde said, “We are thrilled with the success of this year’s event and look forward to building on the momentum in the years to come, as we continue to empower Africa through AI”.

The summit, which brought together leading experts and stakeholders in AI, further explored latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in critical fields, as well as exploring solutions through AI.

It highlighted the importance of AI in empowering African businesses and societies.

In a keynote address, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr.Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi’s emphasised the need to prepare talent for AI and cybersecurity. 

Also, the panel discussions delved into topics including “AI in Economic Development, Catalyzing Growth and Development” as well as “AI’s role in Improving the African Continent”.

A significant aspect of the summit was the call for nominations for the CIO and C-Suite Awards aimed at celebrating Africa’s finest minds.

Over 200 attendees from across Africa and beyond participated at the summit both physically and virtually to share knowledge, ideas, and best practices on how AI can drive growth, innovation, and digital transformation in Africa.

