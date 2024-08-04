CSOs Write FG, Condemn Disruption of Internet During Hunger Protest

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group of 36 civil society organisations at the weekend condemned what they described as an intentional disruption of the internet amid the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests.



“This action constitutes an unacceptable breach of established norms and standards under regional and international human rights instruments to which Nigeria is a state party and must be halted forthwith,” the groups wrote in an open letter to key government agencies.



The letter was addressed to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).



The groups alleged “the throttling of internet speed nationwide, aimed at slowing down information dissemination”.

They asked the relevant agencies of the government “to respect citizens’ rights and immediately cease further disruptions of network services and attempts at future network shutdowns”.



“The weaponisation of Internet disruptions and blocking or shutdowns during political unrest only exacerbates the underlying concerns of citizens. These shutdowns go against Chapter Four of Nigeria’s Constitution which assures its citizens of their rights to freedom of conscience, expression, assembly, and association.



“At uncertain times such as this, it is important to keep all communication channels open without disrupting and impacting the quality of access. This is necessary to ensure citizens are able to communicate seamlessly and access accurate information about the state of things.

“We call on relevant agencies of the government to respect citizens’ rights and immediately cease further disruptions of network services and attempts at future network shutdowns,” the groups said.



Nigerians woke up in many parts of the country to experience poor internet connections on Thursday, the first day of the anti-government protest.

The protest, billed to be held nationwide for 10 days, is against President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the economy, which aggrieved protesters said had brought untold hardships to millions of Nigerians.