Tinubu Congratulates Ex-Gov Ibori, Senator Salisu on Birthday Celebrations 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

PRESIDENT TINUBU FELICITATES CHIEF JAMES IBORI ON BIRTHDAY

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, on his 65th birthday on Sunday, August 4.

Ibori, a businessman and politician, was governor of Delta State from 1999 to 2007.

The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, joined friends, the good people of Delta State, and well-wishers to felicitate the former governor on this occasion.

President Ibori wished Chief Ibori good health and strength.

The President also on Saturday rejoiced with Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu on his 60th birthday.

Salisu represents Ogun Central Senatorial District, and he is Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity.

President Tinubu commended Salisu for being a stand-out voice on important matters in the National Assembly, noting his insightful contributions and dedication to the country’s legislative process.

The President wished Salisu many more years in good health and renewed strength in his service to the nation.