Mercy Idegwu Releases New Single, Immortal Invisible God

Tosin Clegg

Mercy Idegwu is thrilled to announce the release of her latest single, “Immortal Invisible God.”

This stirring worship anthem, available now on all major music platforms, is a profound declaration of God’s omnipotence and majesty. This song showcases Idegwu’s signature soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, capturing the essence of God’s infinite power and the awe-inspiring nature of His might. The song is a melodic journey that invites listeners to reflect on the greatness of God and to worship Him in spirit and truth.

Reminiscing on creating the song she shares, “This song is a testament to my awe and reverence towards God. It is a reminder of His unmatched power and the wonders He performs. I hope this song will inspire and uplift everyone who listens to it.”

Produced with meticulous attention to detail, the song combines rich instrumental arrangements with her powerful vocals, creating a captivating and spiritually enriching experience. The song’s message is simple yet profound: it highlights God’s eternal and invisible nature, encouraging believers to trust in His boundless power. The release of the song marks another milestone in Mercy Idegwu’s illustrious music career, further solidifying her position as one of the leading voices in contemporary gospel music. With numerous hits and a growing global fanbase, Mercy continues to inspire and touch lives through her music.