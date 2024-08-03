Gov Eno to Compensate 5,000 Youths Monthly for Not Joining Protests

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has praised the youths in the state for distancing themselves from the nationwide protest thus maintaining the peaceful ambience of the state.



In compensating the youths over their action, the governor announced plans by his administration to launch a social welfare programme that will provide monthly support for about 5,000 youths in the state.

Governor Eno made the promise at the August edition of the Monthly Covenant Service, held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo, tagged ‘But They Shall Proceed No Further’.



He said by resisting the temptation to join in the protests, Akwa Ibom youths have averted the much anticipated violent outcomes as reported in some other states, and urged them to maintain their resolve throughout the 10 days the protest is scheduled for.



The governor assured that the planned social programme will be unveiled and possibly launched in October 2024, adding that it will accommodate youths yet to be employed across all local government areas in the state.

“Let me start by thanking Akwa Ibom youths. They have done extremely well. Let these words get to them that I am very proud of them. I am proud of them for keeping Akwa Ibom safe.



“We celebrate all of our youths wherever they are. They did not protest, not because the Police stopped them, but God spoke to them. I am extremely grateful to our youths for understanding that we can dialogue and get all what we want, and that we can work together as a people.

“We will launch a programme that will support about 5,000 youths in Akwa Ibom State monthly. It will go round across the entire local government areas. We should be able to support youths that are not employed to have something that will help them, because they have made us proud.

“This state has always been the home of peace, and you have kept it so. I am proud of you,” the governor declared.

Eno also commended the peaceful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congresses across the state.

He said in conjunction with the leader of the PDP in the state, the Councillorship primaries earlier scheduled to hold on Friday, August 2, has been shifted to Saturday August 3, 2024, and Chairmanship primaries to hold on Monday.

The shift, he explained, was to enable the party to put finishing touches that will ensure internal democracy.

Eno charged stakeholders and leaders of the party to ensure selection of sellable and credible candidates for the elections, restating the resolve of the State to allow a level playing field for all parties that will participate in the general elections.

The governor solicited for inclusion of women in the political exercise and urged female folks to see the need to support their own in their quests to occupy public office and ensure that at least four women emerge as councillorship candidates in each LGA.

The General Secretary, Assemblies of God, Nigeria, Reverend Godwin Amaowoh, who delivered a sermon on the theme of the service, culled from 2 Timothy 3:1-9, urged the people to resist the deterioration of the perilous time.

He asserted that Akwa Ibom is a state that looks up to God and is led by a servant of God, imlporing the people to thrive on godliness as the spirit of God will place a limitation on ungodly men.