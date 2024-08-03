Bayelsa Monarch Pleads with Protesters to Stay Action 

As the #Endbadgovernance# and hunger nationwide protests continue, the traditional ruler of Azuzuama, Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State, Eyewei (V), His Royal Highness, Selky Kile Torughedi known as General Young Shall Grow in his Niger Delta agitation days, has called on Nigerians to stop action having made their points.



The monarch told THISDAY that given the fears of the protests getting out of control and leading to destruction of public infrastructure and loss of lives, there was need to rethink and pull back from pressing ahead with it.



According to him, “though it is the fundamental right of the citizenry to protest, not all protests are justified as proper means of solving problems. In the end, everybody will still come to the table for dialogue, so we should explore dialogue rather than continue with the protest.”

Torughedi cautioned youths to desist from delving into actions that have negative consequences on development, pointing out that they should refrain from a repeat of what happened during the 2020 EndSARS protests with regrets of destruction in its wake, causing severe losses to businesses and livelihood.

“I join all well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders of the region to call on all ex-agitators and agitating youths of the Niger Delta and Nigeria to stop the protests which began on the 1st of August 2024.



“I acknowledge that things have been especially difficult but the leadership of the country is not resting on its oars as the President has been exploring every avenue to turn things around for economic prosperity.

“As Grand Commander of the Nigerian youths. I plead with us to be weary of being used by politicians. We should know and believe that we are stronger than we think, braver than we feel, and smarter than we know.



“Don’t let anyone make you feel like you’re not enough. You are unique, talented Nigerian youths, and capable of achieving amazing things. Embrace your individuality, take risks, and chase your passions. The world needs more of what you have to offer than sacrificing for those who fight for only their will,” he counselled.



He noted that reports coming from different parts of the country have confirmed the fears that such protests were susceptible to being hijacked by hoodlums, pointing at reported vandalism of some top facilities built for the good and use of the youths.

Apparently leveraging from his own experience as former Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), he regretted that politicians always position to benefit from the grit of the masses, adding, “We have applied different methods of agitation and we still didn’t benefit from our agitation, it was still the same class of of politicians that hijack everything, when it comes youths benefitting they will say he’s too small but when it’s time for violence the youths are mobilised and used as canon fodders.”