Tigran’s Family, Twitter Users Call for US’ Intervention over His Detention in Nigeria

The family of detained Binance Head of Financial Crimes, Tigran Gambaryan, yesterday appealed to President Joe Biden to intervene and accelerate Gambaryan’s release from a detention facility in Nigeria.

Gambaryan has been in detention since February 2024 on allegations of tax evasion and other financial-related crimes by the Nigerian government.

On his verified X handle, @POTUS, Biden had on July 19 boasted that “From the very first day of my administration, I have been committed to seeking the release and safe return of all Americans wrongfully detained and held hostage abroad…”

His tweet appeared to be in response to a statement credited to former President Donald Trump, threatening countries holding American citizens that “Our hostages had better be back before I assume office, else…”.

Trump, the Republican candidate challenging Democrats’ Kamala Harris in the forthcoming US election, recently headlined the Bitcoin 2024 conference. During his keynote speech, Trump pledged to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet,” contrasting sharply with the Biden administration’s regulatory stance.

However, in response to Biden’s tweet, a popular software engineer, Oludotun Longe @OludotunL, reminded him not to forget Gambaryan, who is languishing in detention in Nigeria. “Don’t forget about Tigran Gambaryan, Binance Executive! He’s deteriorating,” he tweeted.

A close family source revealed that the Gambaryans were doing all they can, to once again, appeal for the unconditional release of their husband, father and son.

The source who preferred anonymity, said the family believes that through history the word of American Presidents is usually their bond, expressing hope that Biden’s own words will work favourably on the case of Tigran.

The sad situation with the Binance executive is that his health is said to be failing drastically to the extent he made his last court appearance in a wheelchair.

The call is one among many that seek the release of Tigran, from Kuje Prison, whose health has been repeatedly reported to need urgent attention.

Recently, some US congressmen, who visited Gambaryan in Prison after a meeting in Nigeria, also urged Biden to request the Nigerian government to release the former US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Agent.

In a letter dated June 4, 2024, about 12 policymakers addressed Biden, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, and expressed grave concerns about the Binance executive’s health and treatment under Nigeria’s custody.