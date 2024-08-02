Climate Change: 90,000 Kwara Farmers Get 260,000 Free Tree Seedlings

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 9,000 local farmers in Kwara State have benefited from 90,000 free seedlings in order to improve environment, food nutrients, erosion control and income generation in the state.

The Team Lead of One Acre Fund, a non-government organization, Mr. Alfred Adzoyi, stated this in Jebba Town in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

He said the project was also targeted at boosting income of small holder farmers in the state.



The Team Lead of the group who said that 27 trees were given to each of the farmers added the project would help protect environment and combat climate change, diversify income of farmers and improve soil fertility.

“Benefits of the trees include the fact it grows quickly, leaves can be used as fodder; can be used for erosion control of soil, fixes nitrogen in soil, improving soil fertility.



“Soil is improved if dropped; leaves are left to decompose; Shade for house and boundary marker. Provides nutrients for food. Fixes nitrogen in soil, improving soil fertility. Seeds can be sold to generate income.

“Provides shade for crops. Has medicinal properties. Leaves and pods can be used as livestock feed. Drought resistant”.

Adzoyi said that One Acre Fund commenced operations in Kwara State six years ago, adding that the organization started in Niger State and planned to take the tree planting campaign to Nasarawa State.



“We’re only working with the small holder farmers alone by giving free tree seedlings to the farmers free of charge as each of the farmers are given 27 free tree seedlings,” he added.

Also speaking, Director of Forestry in the Ministry of Environment, Mr. Babatunde Idris, said that the programme would help complement efforts of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on environment.



He also said that the programme was capable of boosting small holder farmers to be self-sufficient in terms of financial capabilities.

Some beneficiaries of the project, Hajia Funmilayo Lawal and Musa Salau, as well as a community leader in the area, Chief Bello Samuel, praised the organizers for choosing their community for the event, saying that the project would impact well on their environment and their finances.