  • Friday, 2nd August, 2024

Bomb Kills 1, Injures 11 in Maiduguri

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Borno Police Command said an Improvised Explosive Device(IED) explosion resulted in the death of one male victim while eleven others sustained various degrees of injuries in another attack in Maiduguri.

The Police Commissioner (CP), Yusuf Lawal, disclosed this on Friday while providing a situation report to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).

He said that the incident occurred during a protest against bad governance at Deribe Junction near Federal Government Girls’ College Monguno (FGGC) Annex Bulumkutu area, Maiduguri.

Lawal said that the injured victims were taken to the State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri for treatment while the corpse was given out for autopsy.

He said that the police swiftly deployed the personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Device(EOD), Base 13, whoh probed the scene and rendered the area around a filling station safe

“In a separate incident, a case of culpable homicide was reported in Biu local government area,” Lawal said.

The commissioner said that one Muhammad Wakshama reported that his son-in-law, Ibrahim Bulama, had a misunderstanding with his wife, Maryam Ibrahim, and hit her with a stick on the head, resulting in serious injury.

According to him, the victim was taken to the General Hospital Biu for treatment but she was confirmed dead on Thursday.

He added that the suspect was arrested and an exhibit was recovered while investigation was ongoing.

Lwal said that these incidents brought the total number of deaths in the state to 17 in the past 48 hours, with many others injured.

“The Borno command assures the citizens that investigations are ongoing and that normalcy has been restored,”he said.(NAN)

